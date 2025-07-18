AgNet News Hour Friday, 07-18-25

MAHA Moves to Fruits and Vegetables, Kern County’s Kirschenmen Enterprises



In today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Josh McGill bring you the latest headlines, hot weather insights, and a down-to-earth conversation with a true Central Valley farming legend.



We kick off the show talking about summer heat and its effects on both people and crops. While Josh looks forward to time on the water, Nick reminds us that this year’s ideal growing conditions have farmers thankful—at least for now.



The feature interview today is with Wayde Kirschenman of Kirschenman Enterprises, a family farm that’s been operating since 1937. From red, white, and yellow potatoes to table grapes and watermelons, Wayde and his family grow nearly a dozen crops throughout the year across multiple locations in California. Wayde walks us through their nearly year-round operation, how they ship produce globally, and the challenges of packing and shipping delicate crops like potatoes.



We also explore the Kirschenman family’s commitment to farming, with three generations working side-by-side and preparing the next generation for the future of agriculture in California. Wayde shares insights into labor and immigration concerns, the complexities of tariffs—especially on watermelons exported to Canada—and how freight, regulations, and water access play major roles in their operations.



The episode also highlights the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, which is gaining support from major food companies and aims to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables, particularly in school lunch programs. The International Fresh Produce Association has proposed policy updates, pushing for expanded produce prescriptions in federal healthcare and broader access to nutrition education.



Finally, we preview the upcoming Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa, Florida. Josh and Nick invite citrus and specialty crop growers nationwide to attend the event on August 20–21 for keynote speakers, research updates, and networking opportunities.



Don’t miss today’s episode—it’s packed with practical insight, timely updates, and the kind of conversations that matter to California farmers and specialty crop growers everywhere.

