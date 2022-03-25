AgNet News Hour: Friday, 03-25-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the reason behind the decrease in Ca/OSHA citations to ag operations last year, efforts to reduce the price at the pump with year-round E15, fine-tuning soil testing in large operations to get a more accurate picture and wineries getting a better understanding of smoke exposure. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor