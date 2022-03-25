Better understanding of smoke exposure in grapes could make wineries more open to work with growers. The issue of smoke exposure has been particularly difficult for growers in years of abundant production. President of Allied Grape Growers, Jeff Bitter explained that further research on smoke exposure might help mitigate purchasing issues in the future.

“The more we’re learning about it the more we’re finding out that not all smoke exposure means smoke taint. So, we want to avoid situations where grapes are being rejected or discounted for no reason,” Bitter explained. “Particularly with short crops now under our belt, and the supply demand situation in being in much better balance, I think you’re going to see a more cooperative environment between growers and wineries with regard to smoke exposure.”

Wineries to Work Through Smoke Exposure with More Understanding of Impact

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West