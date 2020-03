Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how to address activist groups coming onto ag property, details on the 2020 Almond Festival taking place at the State Capitol in May and hear how genetic markers are making walnut breeding more efficient. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.