2020 Almond Festival at the State Capitol Coming Up in May

The Almond Alliance of California is hosting the 2020 Almond Festival at the State Capital from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 on the West Steps of the Capitol building. The festival serves as an opportunity to highlight the economic benefits provided by California almonds and the overall environmental stewardship of the industry.

Last year’s inaugural event was well received and had great participation. Industry innovations and improvements in efficiency will be highlighted at the festival, along with examples of how almond co-products are used in multiple areas of the marketplace. Almond processors, growers and other industry groups will have a variety of booths with some featuring an assortment of almond products including almonds, almond cookies, almond milk, ice cream, almond candy, and snacks.

“We want legislators and policymakers to see, feel and understand all of the components and complexities of the California almond industry, all the great things that come from almonds and the importance of sustainability and innovation to the industry,” Almond Alliance President Elaine Trevino said in a news release. “We again invite almond community members to highlight their products and services to a very influential audience.”

Out and About Western Agriculture ~ 03.10.2020

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West