Improving production through genetics is a long process, but research supported by the California Walnut Board is making it more efficient. U.C. Davis Nut Crops Breeder Pat J. Brown has been working on a project to identify genetic markers in new varieties. He said the technology isn’t a fortune teller for plants, but it does help them eliminate possibilities at a young age and streamline the process.

Specialty Crop News ~ 03.10.2020

Taylor Hillman