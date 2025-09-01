Discovering Ziveli Winery in West Fresno

Caleb Nale (Left) and John Nale (Right) from Ziveli Winery

Nestled between Kerman and Fresno, just north of the small town of Biola, Ziveli Winery offers more than just exquisite wines—it’s a place where history, family, and craftsmanship converge. Hosted by John and Caleb Nale, the winery has become a local gem, attracting visitors for weddings, baby showers, engagements, and wine tastings.

Nick Papagni of AgNet West recently visited the winery, highlighting its charm: “This is the nicest winery ever. If you want to have a reception, a baby shower, whatever, this is the place to be,” he remarked. John Nale, ever humble, noted that the venue is a restored old barn, with ongoing projects that enhance its welcoming atmosphere year after year.

Ziveli Winery: A Croatian Legacy Thrives in the Heart of California

A Family Heritage Rooted in Croatia

The story of Ziveli Winery begins in Croatia. John Nale shared the family history: his grandparents immigrated from the village of Korcula in 1928. “We went back in 2006, and they all make their wine. They have small vineyards, maybe a hundred vines, and they all make wine in their homes.”

This connection to Croatian traditions inspired the Nales’ approach to winemaking. John humorously recalls early tastings: “By 11 o’clock every morning, I was shot. My wife and my dad were pushing their glasses to me.” The family’s love of wine is interwoven with their heritage, creating a deeply personal and authentic experience for visitors.

From Croatian Vineyards to Central Valley Roots

John’s grandfather started his life in California as a night watchman at Bianchi Winery, eventually purchasing a 20-acre vineyard in Kerman, where the family lived for decades. Caleb Nale explained that the Central Valley reminded their grandparents of home, particularly the proximity to the river. “Being close to the river reminded them of home,” Caleb said.

The region’s climate also influenced their approach to viticulture. Compared to Croatia, California’s summers are hotter and slightly less humid. John shared, “They [Croatian vineyards] thin bunches, pull leaves, and get a lot of air to prevent mildew and rot. We adapt similar techniques here.”

Challenges Facing California Winemakers

The wine industry in California has faced several challenges in recent years. John Nale explained: “Wine sales have dropped year over year. Cumulatively, we’re in a lot of trouble.” According to John, only a few wineries are profitable today.

Factors include high fuel and energy costs, labor expenses, and increasing regulations. Equipment prices have tripled over the last decade, and government programs meant to offset these costs have been reduced. “The farm can’t support a small family anymore. You need at least a thousand acres just to sustain the family,” Caleb said.

Engaging a New Generation of Wine Drinkers

One of the most pressing issues for wineries is connecting with younger consumers. “Young people aren’t drinking wine like they used to,” John noted. Caleb emphasized the importance of education and accessibility: “Most 21 to 30-year-olds just want to feel buzzed rather than enjoy the art of wine.”

Sweet wines and approachable blends can serve as entry points for new drinkers. John recommends starting with wines that match the preferences of the consumer: “We pull all the sweet bottles we have because that is what they want. We also offer wine slushies, which are very popular in the summer.”

Caleb added that social trends, including health consciousness and social media messaging, are influencing alcohol consumption. “The lowest percentage of Americans reporting daily wine consumption ever is 54%,” he explained, highlighting the decline in regular wine drinking.

Natural Wine: Myth vs. Reality

The Nales also addressed the growing trend of “natural wine,” which is often made without additives. John cautioned: “Without adding sulfites, wine turns into vinegar. Any wine that tastes good over a year old and is labeled ‘natural’ is not truly natural.” This highlights the complexities of winemaking and the need for careful balance between tradition and modern production standards.

Looking Ahead: Hope for the Industry

Despite challenges, the Nales remain committed to winemaking. John reflected on resilience and supply-demand dynamics: “We decided a long time ago that we’re going to keep farming until we’re actually made to put a sign up for sale.”

Both John and Caleb emphasize adaptability and perseverance, recognizing that the wine industry requires not just passion, but also practical strategies to sustain family farms in today’s economic landscape.

Visiting Ziveli Winery

Ziveli Winery welcomes visitors for tastings, events, and private functions. Their rosé has even been featured at local restaurants like Saison, receiving praise for its presentation and flavor.

For inquiries or to schedule a visit:

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a serene venue in the Central Valley, Ziveli Winery offers a unique blend of heritage, hospitality, and high-quality wine.