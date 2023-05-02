World Bank: Commodity Prices to Drop Through 2024

Look for a drop in commodity prices through next year. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Global commodity prices are expected to drop this year at the fastest clip since the beginning of COVID-19. A World Bank report says that clouds the prospective growth of approximately two-thirds of the developing economies that depend on exports. The Commodity Markets Outlook says the drop in prices is expected to bring little relief to the almost 350 million people around the world who are facing food insecurity.

While food prices are expected to drop by eight percent this year, they will be at their second-highest level since 1975. Food price inflation is at 20 percent globally, the highest level in 20 years.

“The surge in food and energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has largely passed due to slowing economic growth, a moderate winter, and reallocations in commodity trade,” the report says.

Overall, commodity prices are expected to fall by 21 percent in 2023, relative to last year.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.