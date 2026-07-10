The San Joaquin Valley’s grape industry will once again take center stage this fall as the Whole Vine Festival returns to Fresno State on October 24, celebrating the region’s table grape, raisin, and wine grape industries while connecting consumers with California agriculture. On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, Whole Vine Festival Founder and Director Vickie Goudreau shared how the event has grown into a celebration of both agriculture and Valley pride.

Now entering its fourth year, the festival was created to showcase one of the San Joaquin Valley’s defining industries while helping consumers better understand where their food comes from. Goudreau said the event also serves as a reminder that the Valley is home to one of the world’s most productive agricultural regions.

“We want to celebrate what’s beautiful about our region,” Goudreau said. “Agriculture has built the San Joaquin Valley, and we want people to be proud of that.”

The festival highlights the Valley’s unique distinction as the only region in the United States that produces table grapes, raisins, and wine grapes in the same area. Throughout the day, visitors can meet growers, wineries, agricultural organizations, and businesses while learning more about the region’s diverse grape industry.

One of Goudreau’s primary goals is introducing children and families to agriculture through hands-on educational activities. The festival’s Kids Zone includes planting demonstrations, pollinator education, gardening activities, and opportunities for children to learn about healthy food choices in an interactive environment.

She also hopes to involve more FFA, 4-H, and Young Farmers & Ranchers members in future festivals, saying older students can have a powerful influence by teaching younger children about agriculture.

Beyond agriculture, the event showcases local culture with live music, food trucks, artisan vendors, and culinary competitions featuring California grapes. This year’s festival will include a charcuterie competition, grape-inspired menu items from local food trucks, and wine and beer gardens highlighting regional products.

Goudreau also believes the festival helps bridge the growing disconnect between urban residents and agriculture. As more people move into California’s Central Valley without farming backgrounds, she hopes events like Whole Vine create a better understanding of the technology, innovation, and people behind the region’s food production.

“We need to connect our local community with the reality of how amazing our agricultural industry really is,” she said.

The Whole Vine Festival will be held Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fresno State. Admission, parking, and children’s activities are all free. Additional information, sponsorship opportunities, and event details are available at thewholevine.com.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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