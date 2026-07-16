Vickie Goudreau

The Whole Vine Festival is returning for its fourth year, bringing families, growers and community members together to celebrate one of California’s most important agricultural commodities. A recent report featured on AgNet News Hour highlighted the upcoming event, which will take place on October 24 at Fresno State University.

Founded by Vicki Goudreau, the Whole Vine Festival was created to showcase the Central Valley’s rich agricultural heritage while educating the public about the importance of California’s grape industry. Goudreau said the festival was intentionally designed as a regional, family-oriented event that reflects the Valley’s deep connection to grape production.

The annual festival celebrates the many ways grapes contribute to California agriculture and the communities that depend on them.

Whole Vine Festival Celebrates Valley Agriculture

Goudreau said the vision for the event was to create something that represented the entire San Joaquin Valley rather than a single community.

“I wanted something that was valley-wide because this is a valley issue, this is a regional issue, and I wanted something that was family-focused,” she said.

She explained that grapes were the natural choice because they are grown throughout the Valley and represent multiple sectors of the agricultural industry.

“The grape has grown up and down the valley. We have table grapes, raisin grapes and wine grapes,” Goodrow said. “It just seemed like, well, okay, this is beautiful. It has a lot of diversity attached to it.”

The festival aims to highlight not only grape production but also the people and communities that have helped build the industry over generations.

Whole Vine Festival Highlights California’s Grape Industry

Goudreau believes grapes symbolize both the history and future of agriculture in California’s Central Valley.

“It’s something that’s been in the valley for many, many years and will continue to be,” she said. “Let’s do this. So that’s why I chose grapes.”

Now entering its fourth year, the festival continues to provide an opportunity for families and consumers to learn more about agriculture while connecting with growers and industry leaders.

Organizers hope the event will continue building appreciation for California agriculture and the role grapes play in the state’s economy, culture and rural communities.

Hear more from Vicki Goudreau about the inspiration behind the Whole Vine Festival and what attendees can expect by listening to the full interview below.