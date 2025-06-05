Western Tree Nut Association Backs Expansion of Agricultural Chipping to Curb Emissions

The Western Tree Nut Association has officially endorsed the San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District’s proposal to secure funding for expanding California’s agricultural chipping industry—a key move toward sustainable waste management and emission reduction.

As the region phases out open burning, the need for accessible and environmentally responsible alternatives becomes urgent. The proposed initiative will fund advanced chipping equipment, boost the industry’s capacity and enable small- to mid-sized growers to efficiently manage agricultural wood waste.

“This is not just about compliance—it’s about progress,” the Association stated, noting that smaller farms often struggle to access proper disposal services. The expansion of chipping infrastructure ensures they’re not left behind in California’s transition toward greener agricultural practices.

In addition to its environmental impact, the project promises economic benefits by generating new jobs in equipment operation and maintenance. With demand for chipping services rising, this growth will directly support the region’s workforce and rural communities.

The initiative will also empower farmers to meet tightening environmental regulations without disruption. By making chipping equipment more readily available, the effort supports smooth compliance with new waste disposal standards.

The Western Tree Nut Association sees this funding bid as a pivotal moment for the industry—one that aligns long-term environmental protection with economic opportunity. Their continued collaboration with regional stakeholders aims to ensure this proposal succeeds and becomes a model for sustainable agricultural development across California.

