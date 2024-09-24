Western Region CCA Announces CCA of the Year & Award Recipients

The Western Region Certified Crop Advisers (WRCCA) announced Franz Niederholzer as the 2024 CCA of the Year. Niederholzer is a farm advisor with the University of California Cooperative Extension. The WRCCA of the Year award recognizes an exceptionally dedicated CCA whose leadership has made an impact in the organization and industry. The award for Certified Crop Adviser of the Year in the Western Region acknowledges a member’s exemplary dedication and contributions to agriculture as a Certified Crop Adviser. This individual also actively encourages and leads others to advocate for agricultural practices that are advantageous for both farmers and the environment.

Niederholzer is a native Californian, a UC Davis graduate in soil science, and since 2002, an Orchard Advisor with the University of California Cooperative Extension in Colusa and Sutter/Yuba Counties. With UCCE, Franz’s program includes studies on orchard mineral nutrition as well as rootstock evaluation, cropload management, and airblast spray coverage and drift.

Niederholzer was a member of the WRCCA Board of Directors from 2006-2022. While on the Board, he served on the WRCCA Testing and Continuing Education Committee, including 10 years as committee chair. His efforts included spearheading an esteemed CCA Exam Preparation course.

In addition, WRCCA announced recipients of the Allan Romander Scholarship and Honorarium Awards.

Scholarships

Olivia Bruns, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

Jack A. Gonzalez, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

Sawyer Claussen, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

Osvaldo Acuña, University of Arizona

Honorariums

Lindsay Hofsteen, San Joaquin Delta College

Sangeeta Bansal, California State University, Fresno

Nathan Dickens, Los Angeles Pierce College

Michael Kanyi, Imperial Valley College The honorarium and scholarship awards support professors teaching agronomy related coursework and undergraduate students in agronomy aiming to get their CCA credentials.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.