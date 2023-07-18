Water Board Extends Protest Period for Sites Reservoir

The protest period for the proposed Sites Reservoir has been extended by the State Water Resources Control Board. Originally, the deadline for submitting protests against the project was August 1. An announcement last week noted that protests will now be accepted by the Division of Water Rights through August 31. A copy of the protest must also be sent to the Sites Project Authority. The North Delta Water Agency made a request for an extension last month.

The extension comes on the heels of Governor Gavin Newsom signing a package of bills that would streamline the construction of needed infrastructure. Sites Reservoir would be among the many projects that will benefit from the legislation. “For decades, infrastructure projects critical to our future have stalled because of a pervasive mindset of ‘no.’ With this legislation, California is saying ‘yes’ to building the clean energy, safe drinking water and transportation projects we need to deliver on our world-leading climate action,” Newsom explained in a press release.

The legislative package has received significant opposition from more than 100 environmental groups. Executive Director of Friends of the River, Jann Dorman was among the signatories of a letter criticizing the legislation. Dorman also expressed appreciation for the protest period extension on what she described as a “disastrous proposal.”

“Friends of the River applauds the decision to extend the protest period for Sites Reservoir to August 31st,” Dorman said in a statement. “This gives environmentalists, wildlife advocates, water agencies, tribes and other affected communities, and government agencies more time to weigh in on the Sites Reservoir boondoggle.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West