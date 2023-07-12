Permitting Reform Legislation to Benefit Sites Reservoir

Sites Reservoir is one of the projects that will directly benefit from recent reforms to permitting requirements for water and energy infrastructure projects. The Sites Project Authority commended Governor Gavin Newsom and the California State Legislature for passing the legislative package. Projects certified by Newsom are eligible for a simplified approval process to bring the crucial infrastructure online at a quicker pace.

“We are grateful to Governor Newsom and the State Legislature for their leadership on such a challenging aspect of our regulatory process,” Executive Director of the Sites Project Authority, Jerry Brown said in a press release. “Their actions to incorporate these policy changes will expedite securing our water supplies to become more resilient to a changing climate. These actions strike the right balance—time saved and costs reduced for delivery of critically important water projects like Sites, while still providing our communities and environments proper safeguards.”

Newsom unveiled proposals in May to expedite permitting and review procedures for vital infrastructure projects such as the Sites Reservoir. The purpose is to help speed up the overall process of bolstering water resiliency in California. All seven water storage initiatives established under Proposition 1 are eligible under the recently signed legislation. Several state legislators expressed enthusiasm for getting the legislation package approved and enabling the necessary infrastructure to move forward.

“I’m tired of watching infrastructure projects like Sites Reservoir get tied up for years, while Californians are left to suffer the consequences,” said Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher. “For years, Republicans have been trying to cut red tape that holds up these critical projects. I’m glad Gov. Newsom and our Democrat colleagues have finally joined us.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West