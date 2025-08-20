In this episode of The Growing Edge, we connect with Todd Burkdoll, Field Market Development Manager at Valent U.S.A., to explore what could be a banner year for walnut growers, if pests and disease don’t get in the way.

Todd dives into the two biggest threats to this season’s walnut crop: mites and codling moths, revealing how unchecked infestations can devastate orchards through defoliation and nut damage. He explains why early intervention is key and what makes the pest control game a race against time.

The conversation also spotlights Quash® Fungicide, a standout triazole fungicide respected for its broad-spectrum power and high efficacy against walnut blight. Hear why Quash® Fungicide remains a go-to solution among PCAs and growers alike, and how it stacks up against other disease-control options.

If you’re growing walnuts or advising those who do, this episode is packed with actionable insights and timely tips to help you protect yield and profit as harvest approaches.

Listen now and gain the upper hand in orchard management before summer’s end brings more than you bargained for.

Walnuts on the Rise: How to Defend a Promising Crop