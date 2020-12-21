Virtual Beltwide Cotton Conference Scheduled for January 5-7

The National Cotton Council (NCC) will be hosting the upcoming 2021 Beltwide Cotton Conference online this year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual meeting will take place January 5 through 7 and will feature live-streamed individual reports, panel discussions, poster presentations, and seminars. NCC Manager of Marketing and Processing Technology and conference coordinator, Lauren Krogman said the event will cover a variety of subjects.

“Sustainability will be a big topic again this year, with its own full three-day conference schedule,” Krogman noted. “Participants will also get an update on cotton leafroll dwarf virus and product updates from various agribusiness companies. Traits and new plant varieties, latest chemistries, lint contamination prevention, regulatory issues, and the newest precision agriculture equipment are just a few of the topics coming up this year.”



