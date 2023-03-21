A favorite sweet onion heads to supermarkets soon. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Vidalia Onions

Pixabay

The start of Vidalia onion season is almost here, with the official pack date announced by the Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and Vidalia Onion Committee. Vidalia onion fans across the country can mark their calendars for April 17, when the sweet onions are set to ship to grocery stores across the country.

Vidalia onions are available for a limited time each year, between April through early September. As America’s favorite sweet onion, many look forward to this time of year. The pack date is determined by soil and weather conditions during the growing season, which contributes to high-quality Vidalia onions.

The Vidalia Onion Advisory Panel voted April 17 as the 2023 pack date. For more than 80 years, Vidalia onions have been hand-planted, harvested, and cured by growers. The Vidalia Onion Act of 1986 established their growing region in South Georgia and trademarked the “Vidalia onion” name.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Vidalia Onion Season Date Announced

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.