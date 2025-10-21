Van Groningen & Sons: A Century of California Farming

Generations of Growth: Van Groningen & Sons Uphold a Century of Farming Excellence in California’s Central Valley

Rooted in Family, Built on Tradition

Bryan Van Groningen

In the heart of Manteca, California, Van Groningen & Sons stands as a testament to over a century of agricultural dedication. Speaking with AgMeter, Bryan Van Groningen, one of the family’s current leaders, shared how the operation continues to thrive across multiple generations while balancing modern challenges and traditional values.

Bryan’s great-grandfather immigrated from the Netherlands in the 1920s and settled in the Central Valley by the late 1930s. From there, farming became a family legacy. “My grandfather and his brothers farmed together,” Bryan explained. “As their families grew, they split up, and what turned into my segment of the family became Van Groningen & Sons.”

Today, the business spans multiple branches of the Van Groningen family, each contributing unique skills to keep the operation running smoothly. “I’m on the growing side,” Bryan said. “My cousin handles finance, another runs sales as our president, and another oversees equipment and logistics. We all manage different areas of the business—it keeps things harmonious.”

A Year-Round Commitment to Farming

Van Groningen & Sons cultivates an impressive range of crops—watermelons, pumpkins, honeydews, cantaloupes, sweet corn, squash, almonds, walnuts, hay, alfalfa, and corn salad—keeping them busy nearly all year long.

“People ask what I do after harvest,” Bryan said. “The truth is, I’m already halfway into planning next year while we’re still harvesting this year’s crops.”

For the Van Groningen family, farming is an ongoing cycle of planning, planting, harvesting, and improvement. “You always have to think one, two, three steps ahead to stay functional and viable,” Bryan noted.

Regulations: Burden and Benefit

California farmers operate under some of the strictest agricultural regulations in the world. Bryan sees both sides of the equation. “Regulations are good and bad,” he explained. “Food safety regulations are a positive—they ensure that we produce the safest food supply in the world. But they come with high costs.”

He pointed to the California Air Resources Board and other agencies that impose additional restrictions on farmers, creating uneven competition with other states. “We’re held to a much higher standard,” Bryan said. “If we were across the border in another state, those same rules wouldn’t apply.”

Despite the challenges, Bryan takes pride in the safety and integrity of California-grown produce. “When you see ‘Grown in California’ on a label, it really means something,” he emphasized. “It means that fruit or vegetable was grown under the highest standards and strictest regulations in the best growing region on Earth.”

The Yosemite Fresh Label: Quality You Can Trust

The Yosemite Fresh label represents Van Groningen & Sons’ premium produce—most notably watermelons, cantaloupes, and honeydews. Each piece of fruit carries a traceable barcode that identifies when and where it was picked, packed, and shipped.

Bryan hopes retailers and consumers alike recognize the value behind that label. “People need to understand that California-grown produce may cost a little more, but it delivers unmatched quality and safety,” he said. “That’s something worth supporting.”

Extending the Watermelon Season

While many Central Valley farms finish harvesting melons by late summer, Van Groningen & Sons benefits from their location about an hour south of Sacramento. The area’s moderate climate allows them to extend watermelon production through October.

“We usually start in mid-June, while growers farther south begin in late May,” Bryan explained. “The advantage we have is our long growing season. Our daytime temperatures are warm, but nights are cooler, letting the plants reset and recharge. That helps with both production and quality.”

This unique regional advantage allows the farm to produce high-quality melons well into the fall. “We’re wrapping up the watermelon season by the end of next week,” Bryan said, “but it’s been a strong run from mid-June through most of October.”

A Domestic Focus

Despite the global reach of California agriculture, Van Groningen & Sons primarily serves the western United States. “We don’t really export or deal with tariffs,” Bryan noted. “Our produce goes mostly to California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington.”

Freight costs have made international shipping less practical, so the family focuses on maintaining strong relationships with domestic buyers and regional retailers.

A Mild Year for Quality Crops

This year brought ideal conditions for Central Valley farmers. “It’s been one of the mildest summers in recent memory,” Bryan shared. “We didn’t have those long stretches of extreme heat like last year.”

He added that moderate temperatures helped boost yields and maintain exceptional quality across the farm’s many crops. “The plants really liked it,” he said. “Production was great and the fruit quality was outstanding.”

Managing Water in Manteca

Water remains one of the most critical issues for California agriculture. For Van Groningen & Sons, careful planning and good geography have kept their operation secure—at least for now.

“Our water supply is generally okay,” Bryan said. “We’re fortunate to have dual sources: deep wells and an irrigation district.”

He credits the foresight of early farmers in the region who developed a strong network of reservoirs and dams that still serve the Manteca, Ripon, and Lodi areas today. “Our forefathers really took advantage of the terrain,” he explained. “Because of that, we have great irrigation districts and solid water rights.”

Bryan also serves on the board of the Central San Joaquin Water Irrigation District, where he’s working to help local growers adapt to new groundwater regulations under SGMA (Sustainable Groundwater Management Act). “We actually have more water in storage than we’re using,” he said. “Now we’re encouraging farmers to use more surface water and protect our rights before the state tries to take some of that away.”

Expertise in Agronomy

In addition to managing farm operations, Bryan brings scientific expertise to the table. After graduating from Fresno State in 1995 with a degree in plant science, he became a licensed Pest Control Advisor (PCA).

“I wanted to better myself and make sure I was certified in that area,” he said. “Now we have two other PCAs on staff, and together we form a strong, knowledgeable team.”

Farmers as True Environmentalists

As the interview turned toward California’s environmental policies, Bryan reflected on a common misconception. “People say farmers aren’t good environmentalists,” he said. “But I think we’re the best environmentalists out there. We’ve been managing soil, water, and land for over a hundred years—if that’s not environmental stewardship, I don’t know what is.”

Farmers as True Environmentalists

For Bryan Van Groningen, the connection between farming and environmental stewardship is inseparable. “Our soil is the backbone of what we do,” he said. “If we don’t treat our soils well, they won’t produce.”

He compares it to the care a dairyman gives his cows: “That’s what keeps giving you milk. For us, the soil is what sustains everything.” The family continually works to amend and enrich their land—building fertility, protecting water quality, and adhering to California’s strict environmental regulations.

“With the rules we have in place, we can’t use chemicals that harm the soil or water,” Bryan explained. “Everything we do is focused on keeping the ground productive and healthy year after year.”

In his view, farmers are the ultimate environmentalists—constantly improving the land they rely on to feed the world. “We’re always working to make our soil better because we need it to be in great shape for generations to come,” he said.

Bridging the Gap Between Consumers and Agriculture

The Van Groningen legacy is not only about growing food—it’s also about educating the next generation. Bryan believes that as fewer families are directly connected to agriculture, many people have lost touch with where their food comes from.

“In the 1800s and early 1900s, everyone either grew their own food or knew the people who did,” he explained. “Now, fewer people farm, so the general public has lost that connection.”

To bridge that gap, Bryan and other local farmers participate in outreach programs through the San Joaquin Farm Bureau’s “Ag in the Classroom” initiative. “We go into classrooms, or the students come to us,” Bryan said. “We show them how farming works, how food is grown, and where it comes from. The kids love it—and so do their parents.”

He emphasized how crucial it is to involve young people through organizations like FFA (Future Farmers of America). “Education is key,” he said. “Programs like FFA and classroom visits help people understand that California-grown food is some of the safest and most carefully produced in the world.”

Pumpkin Season: A California Classic

As fall arrives, pumpkins take center stage at Van Groningen & Sons. The family grows around 60 different pumpkin varieties, ranging from tiny palm-sized gourds to massive 200-pound giants.

“Each variety is unique,” Bryan explained. “Some take up to 120 days to mature—we plant those in April. Others are shorter season crops that we start in June.”

The pumpkin harvest begins in late August and continues through the end of October, with staggered plantings ensuring a steady supply. “We plant in waves,” Bryan said. “That way, we’re harvesting and shipping continuously for two months.”

From Decorative to Dual-Purpose Varieties

While some pumpkin varieties are grown for baking and consumption, the vast majority of the Van Groningen crop is ornamental or decorative. “Probably about 95% of what we grow is for decoration,” Bryan noted. “But we do have a few dual-purpose varieties that can be used for both eating and display.”

The family’s pumpkin operation plays a major role in the state’s agricultural output. “San Joaquin County is the second-largest pumpkin-producing county in the entire United States,” Bryan said. “Illinois is number one—they grow mostly for canning—but here, it’s primarily decorative.”

In fact, San Joaquin County alone grows about 80% of all pumpkins sold in California. The Van Groningen label, Pampered Farms, can be found in stores from San Diego to Oregon and Washington, and even east into Nevada and Utah.

Shelf Life and Giant Pumpkins

When it comes to durability, pumpkins are built to last. “Some varieties can hold all the way into the new year,” Bryan explained. “As long as they’re kept out of the sun and not damaged, carving pumpkins can last for weeks or even months.”

Asked about the largest pumpkin he’s ever grown, Bryan smiled. “We’ve had some 400-pounders back when I was a boy,” he recalled. “Nowadays, we stick to more manageable sizes—maybe a couple hundred pounds. Anything much bigger than that becomes too difficult to move or ship efficiently.”

Even so, the farm ships massive pumpkins in special washing-machine-sized boxes, each holding about a hundred pounds of produce, stacked on pallets and wrapped for transport.

Ag Education in Action

True to their commitment to community outreach, Van Groningen & Sons often host school field trips to their pumpkin operation. “We recently had a group of kids and parents come out for a tour,” Bryan said. “We took them through the packing shed and into the fields so they could see how pumpkins are grown and harvested. It’s a lot of fun.”

The farm also operates a retail pumpkin stand right in front of their packing shed at Jack Tone Road and French Camp Road in Manteca, where visitors can explore dozens of varieties, including experimental trial pumpkins not yet sold commercially. “It’s a true pumpkin patch,” Bryan said proudly.

Market Trends and Challenges

Despite the joy of harvest season, market realities remain. Bryan acknowledged that competition from other states—such as Washington—has increased in recent years. “There are more growers exploring pumpkins because fewer crops remain profitable,” he said.

Economic pressures also affect sales. “Fuel and food prices are at record highs,” Bryan noted. “That might make families think twice about spending as much on decorations this year. But we’ll know more in the next couple of weeks as retailers report back.”

Still, demand for high-quality California pumpkins remains strong. “We’re in crunch time right now,” he added. “Our team is doing everything we can to keep up with orders.”

Balancing Weather and Work

Like every farmer, Bryan keeps a close eye on the weather. A recent rainstorm hit the Central Valley just as the farm entered peak pumpkin shipping season. “We got about an inch and a half of rain starting yesterday afternoon,” he said during the interview. “That’s going to knock us out of harvesting for a couple of days.”

Normally, the farm would be shipping 30 to 40 truckloads a day this time of year. “We prepared for it as best we could,” Bryan said. “Now we’ll just have to make up for lost time later this week.”

Meanwhile, the rain also affected the farm’s hay and alfalfa. “We knew the rain was coming, so we didn’t cut anything,” Bryan explained. “We’re hoping to get one last cutting in before the season ends, weather permitting.”

A Family Legacy Rooted in the Land

As the conversation closed, Bryan offered a reminder of what makes farming—and fall—so special. “Halloween and harvest time are some of the best parts of the year,” he said. “Take your kids out, make memories, visit a pumpkin patch. Look for our Pampered Farms label—but even if you’re not buying ours, just get out there and enjoy it.”

After more than a century of farming, Van Groningen & Sons continues to honor its legacy of hard work, family collaboration, and stewardship of the land. Whether through soil management, water conservation, or community education, their mission remains the same: to grow the best—and safest—produce California has to offer.

About Van Groningen & Sons

Founded in the late 1930s and headquartered in Manteca, California, Van Groningen & Sons is a fourth-generation family farming operation producing watermelons, cantaloupes, honeydews, sweet corn, squash, pumpkins, nuts, hay, and more. Their products, including pumpkins under the Pampered Farms label and melons under the Yosemite Fresh brand, are known throughout the western United States for their quality, traceability, and commitment to sustainability.