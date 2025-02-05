January is the time when orchard growers are preparing for the season ahead. Valent Field Market Development Specialist Todd Burkdoll provides pest and weed management steps that can help maintain healthy perennial crops during winter dormancy.

According to Burkdoll, scale insects such as San Jose scale are a common problem in orchards. He says these pests can damage limbs, branches, and even scaffolds if left untreated. Products containing pyriproxyfen, such as Esteem and Seize, disrupt the insects’ molting process and help reduce the population. Both products work in a similar way but are labeled for slightly different sets of crops. Burkdoll emphasized the importance of good spray coverage and, when possible, combining insecticides with dormant oil.

For broader insect control, he suggested Asana, a pyrethroid that has longer residual action and covers a wide spectrum of pests. However, he noted that scale insects are best managed using products specifically targeting scale, such as Esteem or Seize.

In addition to insect management, Burkdoll highlighted weed control. He stressed that pre-emergent herbicides can be especially effective this time of year. Burkdoll says Chateau (flumioxazin) is a popular choice due to its long-lasting activity in the soil. It may be tank mixed with other products for a broader spectrum of weed control. Burkdoll also reminded growers to spray slowly to ensure coverage and to time applications before heavy rainfall, so the products have a chance to work.

For more information on these approaches and the best fit for specific orchards, growers can visit valent.com or contact a local Valent representative.

Listen to the full interview with Burkdoll below.

Valent Midwinter Strategies for Managing Pests and Weeds in Orchards