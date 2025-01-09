The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is taking steps to bolster the nation’s food supply chain in response to vulnerabilities revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jenny Lester Moffitt, Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, explains that the pandemic exposed critical weaknesses in our food supply chain created a need for change and a new approach to ensure the system is resilient and fair for both producers and consumers.

USDA Works to Strengthen Food Supply Chain

Jenny Lester Moffitt

Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs

“Those disruptions, they just really build a critical need for a change and a new approach to America’s food system,” she said.

Using $4 billion from the American Rescue Plan, the USDA has invested in projects aimed at transforming the food system. Key initiatives include the establishment of regional food business centers to support small and mid-sized farms and the expansion of infrastructure like meat and poultry processing facilities, local food hubs, and organic processing operations.

These efforts are also addressing longstanding issues of consolidation in agriculture. Moffitt highlighted how smaller operations often struggle to compete with larger agribusinesses. “What we’ve been doing is purposefully investing in small and midsize operations and family farmers,” she explained. “This ensures they can grow their businesses, create well-paying jobs in rural areas, and build partnerships with schools, hospitals, and food banks.”

The USDA’s work is already yielding benefits for both producers and consumers. Farmers are finding better access to markets, while communities are gaining improved access to fresh, locally grown food. Moffitt shared a story from a Michigan farmer whose apples were distributed through a food bank. “Someone told him, ‘I’ve never had such great-looking produce before,’ and that pride—knowing who’s eating your food—has been transformative,” she said.

The USDA’s investments aim to create a fairer, more sustainable food system while enhancing national food security. For more information, visit USDA.gov/markets.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.