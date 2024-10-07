USDA Seeks U.S. Food Producers for Virtual Trade Event

The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) is inviting qualified U.S. food producers to participate in the North American Neighbors 2024 Virtual Trade Event (VTE) on December 3-4, 2024. Companies with a minimum of $1 million in sales are eligible to apply. The event will focus on helping U.S. businesses explore export opportunities, particularly in Canada, which is the largest market for U.S. consumer-oriented foods.

In 2023, U.S. exports of these foods reached $20.4 billion, as Canadian consumers seek innovative and high-quality products. The VTE will offer one-on-one virtual meetings with Canadian buyers, an overview of the Canadian market, and educational sessions on USDA resources and regulatory compliance.

Selected participants will receive personalized guidance to identify their brand’s unique selling points and connect with potential Canadian importers, brokers, and distributors. They will also learn how to ship product samples to Canada, which will be distributed to interested buyers.

U.S. companies producing consumer-oriented foods, including organic and gluten-free products, are encouraged to apply by the October 7, 2024 deadline. For more information, interested producers can contact the USDA at virtualtradeevents@usda.gov.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.