USDA Reminds Producers to File Crop Acreage Reports by July 17

A deadline reminder for crop producers. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their local USDA office before the applicable deadline, which for many places and crops is July 17. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) also reminds producers with login access to farmers.gov of several features that can help expedite acreage reporting, such as the ability to view, print and label maps.

FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux says, “Filing an accurate and timely crop acreage report is an important step in receiving USDA program benefits, including safety net, conservation, and disaster assistance support.”

July 17 is a major deadline for most crops, but acreage reporting deadlines vary by county and by crop. Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant but were unable to plant because of a natural disaster. Producers can contact their FSA county office for acreage reporting deadlines that are specific to their county.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.