USDA Meat Processing Roundtables

It’s an invitation for small meat processing plants. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

USDA says it’s going the extra mile to provide the information that the operators of small meat processing plants need to thrive. Administrator of USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service Paul Kiecker explains the purpose of USDA’s small processing plant roundtables.

“I think the bottom line on these is just that it gives us the opportunity to get out and meet with those that are running these small, very small operations. It gives them the opportunity to reach out to the FSIS upper management and ask any questions that they have, bring any concerns forward, anything that they want to discuss at all. There’s no limitations on what we discuss or what we don’t discuss. It’s completely up to them on how specific they want to get about questions or comments that they have,” he said.

