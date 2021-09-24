The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is asking for insight on what cell-cultured meat and poultry should be called. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has put out an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking and is seeking comments on how products that are derived from animal cells should be labeled. The feedback provided as part of the rulemaking process will be incorporated into future regulatory requirements for cell-cultured products. The deadline to submit comments is Tuesday, November 2.

A total of 14 questions are posed in the request for comment such as ‘should labels clearly state when a product was developed using animal cell culture technology?’ and ‘what types of terms would be most appropriate for labeling?’ FSIS entered into an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration back in 2019, outlining joint powers for regulating the production of products developed from cultured cells for human consumption. FSIS noted that thousands of comments on the issue were submitted in response to a 2018 public meeting regarding two petitions for rulemaking for cell cultured products.

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA is Asking What Cell-Cultured Meat Should Be Called

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West