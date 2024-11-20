USDA to Gather 2024 Crop Data from California Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (USDA/NASS) will soon start collecting information for its 2024 Agricultural Survey. Beginning in late November, over 2,000 producers across California will receive questionnaires aimed at evaluating the year’s crop production, acreage, and yield. The survey will also assess quantities of grains and oilseeds in storage.

The data collected will provide valuable insights for the agricultural industry, aiding in export potential assessments and calculating crop supplies for the coming marketing year. Producers can submit their responses online at agcounts.usda.gov, by phone, or by mail. Those who haven’t responded by November 29 may be contacted by NASS representatives for assistance.

NASS Pacific Regional Director Gary R. Keough emphasized the importance of the survey, thanking producers for their cooperation and assuring them of strict confidentiality. Survey results will be published on January 10, 2025, in the Grain Stocks and Crop Production reports, contributing to USDA’s broader agricultural outlook efforts.

For additional information, visit nass.usda.gov/Publications or call the Pacific Regional Field Office at 1-800-851-1127.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.