USDA to Conduct the 2023 Census of Aquaculture

Red Tilapia fish farming fishery on a river

By rherecoach/Shutterstock image

(USDA-NASS/WASHINGTON/Dec. 4, 2023) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) announced that starting Dec. 18 they will mail the 2023 Census of Aquaculture to all producers who indicated in their 2022 Census of Agriculture that they produce and sell aquaculture products. The deadline to respond is Jan. 15, 2024.

An ag census special study, the Census of Aquaculture will provide comprehensive aquaculture data at the state and national levels, including production volume and methods, surface water acres and sources, and sales. Federal, state, and local governments, agribusinesses, trade associations, and producers use these data.

“The information that respondents provide will serve as the foundation for many decisions involving the sustainability and growth of the U.S. aquaculture sector for years to come,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “This is an opportunity to share your voice and showcase the uniqueness of American aquaculture.”

NASS has made survey response more convenient with their online Respondent Portal at www.agcounts.usda.gov. On the site, producers can complete their NASS surveys, view historical reports, and access other resources.

“We recognize that producers are incredibly busy, and we want to thank them in advance for taking their valuable time to participate,” said Hamer.

Responding to the 2023 Census of Aquaculture is required by law under Title 7 USC 2204(g) Public Law 105-113. The same law requires NASS to keep all information confidential, use the data for statistical purposes only, and publish in aggregate form to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation. NASS will release the data from the Census of Aquaculture on Dec. 16, 2024.

To learn more about this census, visit www.nass.usda.gov/agcensus. On the website, producers and other data users can access frequently asked questions as well as past ag census and special study data. For highlights of these and the latest information, follow NASS on X @usda_nass

USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service