USDA Accepting Applications for Chile Agribusiness Trade Mission

The USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) is accepting applications from U.S. exporters for a trade mission to Santiago, Chile, September 25-29. American agribusinesses will participate in business-to-business meetings with potential importers from both Chile and Peru. The trade mission coincides with Peru’s USDA-endorsed food trade show that offers additional networking opportunities for participants.

“This year, we are celebrating the 200th anniversary of U.S.-Chile diplomatic relations,” says FAS Administrator Daniel Whitley. “Chile and the neighboring Peru are some of our key trading partners, representing the second and third-largest markets in South America.”

Total agricultural exports to these markets have grown significantly since establishing the Chile Free Trade Agreement and the Peru Trade Promotions Agreement. Exports to this region exceeded $2 billion in 2022. During January-April 2023, U.S. ag exports to Chile have increased by four percent from the same period last year. The region features relatively high per capita incomes and purchasing power.

