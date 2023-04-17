It was a big year for potatoes. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Potato exports reached a record $2.1 billion in sales in 2022. Compared to 2021, volume sales dropped 4.2 percent but were higher than in 2018 and 2020. The value of U.S. potato exports rose across all potato types, resulting in an 11 percent increase over the previous year.

This growth can be attributed to global price hikes and inflation. Demand for U.S. potatoes remained strong in 2022, showing that the slight drop in export volume resulted from tight supply. Over the year, the top export markets for U.S. potatoes were Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines, in descending order.

The value of U.S. frozen potato exports rose almost 14 percent, reaching $1.34 billion. However, volume dropped 2.5 percent compared to 2021. The top destinations for U.S. frozen potatoes were Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and the Philippines.

Potatoes USA says despite inflation-driven price increases of U.S. products, global potato demand remained strong.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

U.S. Potato Exports Hit $2.1 Billion in 2022

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.