U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Webinar for Western Producers

Industry members are being encouraged to participate in a live U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol informational webinar. The webinar scheduled for December 8 is meant for producers in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and El Paso Valley, Texas. The program is a cotton industry effort to validate sustainability practices and provide confidence. The goal is to ensure demand for U.S. cotton remains strong among brands and retailers.

The purpose of the webinar will be to inform producers of the value of joining the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and provide instructions on how to join the effort. For those unable to participate in the webinar aimed at western producers, other webinars are also scheduled over the next five weeks.

