American cotton producers are expected to encounter some significant competition in the global market this year. India’s imports are expected to decline, while Brazil continues to make improvements to their industry. The uncertainty of the Chinese market is also playing a factor in projections for cotton supply and demand. At the recent National Cotton Council annual meeting, Vice President of Economics and Policy Analysis Dr. Jody Campiche provided some insight on the outlook for U.S. cotton.

“When combining the trade changes of other countries, U.S. exports are projected to drop slightly to 15.4 million bales in the 2021 marketing year,” said Campiche. “With large stocks in other major exporting countries and a partial recovery in Australia’s production, the U.S. will continue to face strong export competition in 2021.”

Listen to the radio report below.

U.S. Cotton Producers Facing Strong Export Competition in 2021

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West