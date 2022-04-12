Finding the truth about pesticides in produce. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Each year, an anti-conventional farming organization puts out a list of fresh produce products that they claim are contaminated with harmful pesticide residues. However, there is no scientific evidence to support their claims, and they’re simply false. Another organization works to fight that misinformation.

Teresa Thorn is with the Alliance for Food and Farming, which references scientifically sound studies to help battle harmful misinformation about the produce industry.

“There are decades of toxicology studies, along with government sampling data, that overwhelmingly shows the safety of organic and non-organic produce,” she said. Thorne said misinformation about produce can be harmful. “We’re in a situation right now where we’re seeing inflation, we’re seeing food prices go up, we’re seeing reports of 13 million children living in food-insecure households. To take the more affordable and accessible produce items and put fear out there about their safety is really unconscionable.”

Experts say the best way to keep your produce safe is to simply wash it.

Listen to the full interview with Teresa Thorne.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Finding The Truth About Pesticides in Produce

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.