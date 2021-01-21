Treating the Plant Pathogen Powdery Mildew Naturally

Common plant pathogens and how to treat them naturally. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Powdery mildew can be an issue when days are warm and cooler nights with dew formation on leaves. Overcrowding and lack of aeration support disease occurrence. The symptoms include white powdery patches on the top section of the leaves which can cover the entire leaf under severe infection. Stunting and curling can also occur.

Courtesy UF/IFAS

Powdery Mildew is a fungal infection caused by a range of fungi known to attack all manner of different plant families. It has been known to annihilate entire crops and can be difficult to get rid of. You’ll recognize it by its description, really. If your plants look like you’ve dabbed them with talcum powder or corn starch then you’re in powdery mildew land.

You can try to prevent this issue by planting mildew-resistant varieties. Space your plants out well, don’t overwater them, and clear out debris from soil level. For example, rake and sweep away fallen leaves.

If your plants do get powdery, there are some incredibly effective natural treatments available. Some people swear by milk as a natural anti-fungal. Other natural methods include using both garlic water and apple cider vinegar sprays, combining baking soda with one-half teaspoon of liquid, non-detergent soap in a gallon of water, and spraying liberally on plants. Mouthwash can also be effective at killing powdery mildew spores.

