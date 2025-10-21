The October 21 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured Todd Snider, the newly elected president of the Kern County Farm Bureau, in a wide-ranging interview that captured the passion, perspective, and urgency driving California agriculture today.

Snider, a lifelong Bakersfield resident and former national champion mountain biker, brings competitive energy to his new role. A crop insurance professional with deep roots in the community, he said his goal is to protect and promote the future of farming in one of the most productive regions in the world. “It’s an honor to lead the Kern County Farm Bureau,” Snider said. “We feed the world from right here, and it’s time Sacramento and Washington remember that.”

Kern County is the second-largest ag-producing county in the nation, and Snider said the Farm Bureau’s mission is clear — to defend agriculture against overregulation, labor challenges, and water shortages. “Farmers are producing more with less — less land, less water, more cost — and yet we’re still feeding millions,” he said. “People have forgotten the labor, risk, and science it takes to grow food. We have to tell our story better.”

Snider emphasized the Farm Bureau’s expanding educational programs that introduce local schoolchildren to farming through Farm Days and FFA partnerships. “Kids think food comes from a grocery store,” he said. “When they visit the farm, they realize agriculture isn’t just tractors and dirt — it’s drones, computers, and science.” He also highlighted opportunities in modern ag careers, from data technology to accounting. “You don’t have to have dirty boots to be in agriculture,” he said.

On policy, Snider was blunt about Proposition 50, warning it would “destroy rural representation” by allowing redistricting power to shift to political insiders. “Voters need to do their research,” he said. “If this passes, rural California will lose its voice — and that’s devastating for agriculture.”

He also spoke passionately about California’s water crisis, calling it “a man-made problem.” “Growers pay for 100% of their water and only get 50%,” he said. “Then in wet years, they’re asked to buy the rest at a premium. Imagine what this valley would look like if we actually delivered 100% of what farmers are already paying for.” The result, he said, is 27,000 acres of almonds and grapes now fallowed in Kern County alone. “Water means jobs,” he warned. “Without it, our communities will shrink, our schools will suffer, and our economy will collapse.”

Despite the challenges, Snider expressed optimism and pride in the resilience of California’s farmers. “We’ve weathered droughts, recessions, and regulations,” he said. “Farmers are problem-solvers — we’ll find a way forward, but we need leaders who understand agriculture, not just politics.”

The interview closed with Snider’s call for unity across county lines: “We don’t just want Kern County to succeed — we want Tulare, Fresno, and the entire Central Valley to thrive. When one of us grows stronger, all of California agriculture does.”

