Things to Know When it’s Time to Transplant Plants

Farmer’s hands planting a tomato seedling

The ideal time to transplant your seedlings outside is on a warm, overcast day in the early morning. This will give your plants a leg up, allowing them the chance to settle before being exposed to midday sunlight.

Dig a hole slightly bigger than the size of the container your seedling is already planted in and check to make sure it isn’t rootbound. Typically, you only want to bury your seedlings to the existing root line on your plant. It’s healthier to bury them deeper than they were in their pots.

For larger plants, it can help to water your plants as you refill the soil to help pack it down. Once planted, soak the soil around the new plant immediately. Try spreading mulch around your plants, especially if you live in a region that is dry or where drought conditions are common.

Always pay attention to the forecast for several days or weeks after transplanting. Watch for late frosts or damaging weather that would require protection for your plants. You can use cold frames or row covers to protect your plants from harmful weather conditions.

