Celebrating the Valley’s Bounty: The Whole Vine Festival Returns to Fresno State

A Tribute to the Central Valley’s Grape, Raisin, and Wine Legacy

The Central Valley’s proud agricultural spirit will be on full display once again at the third annual Whole Vine Festival, taking place Saturday, November 1st at Fresno State. The celebration honors the region’s grape, raisin, and wine industries — three cornerstones of California agriculture that define the valley’s economy and culture.

Festival founder Vickie Goudreau describes the event as a way to highlight “what is absolutely gorgeous in our valley.” From Bakersfield to the northern reaches of the Central Valley, grapes thrive in abundance, making California the nation’s number one grape-producing region. “It’s a beautiful crop and it deserves to be celebrated well,” Goudreau emphasized.

Fresno State: The Perfect Home for the Festival

The Whole Vine Festival has found its home at Fresno State, near the Science II building and the marching band practice field. According to Goudreau, the location was inspired by Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, who personally invited the event to the university.

“When I told him what we were endeavoring to do — to highlight Fresno State’s work in teaching ag — he just threw up his arms and said, ‘I want the festival here,’” Goudreau recalled. “It just seems right to be there. Fresno State services the entire valley, and this is a regional festival.”

Free Admission and Family-Friendly Fun

Thanks to President Sandoval’s request, admission to the Whole Vine Festival is completely free, making it accessible to everyone in the community. Even better, the Kid Zone is also free — and designed entirely around agriculture.

Children will enjoy hands-on activities like potting plants, planting seeds, and exploring the innovative technology that powers modern agriculture. “They’ll see how forward-thinking agriculture is in our valley,” said Goudreau. “Agriculture is not antiquated — it’s very forward-thinking, and people need to get up to speed with that reality.”

Festival host Nick Papagni, a Fresno State alumnus, praised the event’s emphasis on youth engagement, noting how it sparks curiosity that may lead to future careers in agriculture. “This is pre-FFA,” he said. “You get young kids involved, and they might get into farming when they get older.”

Honoring the Valley’s Agricultural Excellence

When Goudreau first launched the festival, her goal was simple — to celebrate what’s beautiful about the Central Valley. “I just wanted to have a party,” she laughed. “The valley is wonderful. I’m blessed to live here. We are the ag capital of the USA.”

She pointed out that California leads the nation in nearly every agricultural commodity, but grapes hold a special place. “We are number one in raisins, number one in table grapes, and supply about 60% of the nation’s wine grapes,” Goudreau explained. “I wanted people to come and experience grapes, raisins, wine, and other products made from grapes — to feel like they truly went to a grape festival.”

Local Wine, Local Food, and Local Music

The Whole Vine Festival will feature local wineries, a wine and beer garden, and food trucks serving innovative dishes made with local produce. Wine tastings will introduce visitors to the incredible range of wines produced right in the Central Valley — including those crafted by students and winemakers at Fresno State’s award-winning winery.

“We have a lot of wonderful wine in this valley,” said Goudreau. “People will be surprised by the quality of wines being produced at Fresno State and the caliber of winemakers being educated there.”

In addition to the wine and food experiences, the festival’s entertainment lineup showcases the best of the San Joaquin Valley’s music scene. Country music artist John Pemberton and his wife Tammy will headline with three hours of live country music and line dancing instruction. Local percussion group The Beat will bring high-energy rhythm and family-friendly fun to the stage.

“Everything about this festival is local,” Goudreau said. “Our art, our food trucks, our music — everything is San Joaquin Valley local.”

Foodie Fun: A Grape-Inspired Culinary Competition

Adding a delicious twist to the festivities, the California Table Grape Commission is sponsoring a food competition among participating food trucks. Each vendor will create a special menu item featuring table grapes, and visitors will have the chance to vote for their favorite.

The winners will take home significant cash prizes for first, second, and third place. “These food trucks are run by people who love to cook,” said Goudreau. “They’re going to have some great things on the menu.”

Supporting Local Wineries and Industry

Goudreau also emphasized her commitment to supporting local wineries. “I’d love it if wineries contact me through our website,” she encouraged. “The slump they’re in is cyclical, and they’ll get through it. But we can help by buying local wine, visiting wineries, and using their event centers for our parties. Let’s support our local industry — that’s our commitment to them.”

The festival’s roots run deep in the Central Valley’s agricultural legacy. Goudreau noted that her collaboration with Nat DiBuduo, former president of Allied Grape Growers and a respected industry leader, was instrumental in launching the event. “Nat and I were connected at the hip the first year,” she said. “I did everything he said.”

A Showcase of Ag Innovation and Technology

This year’s festival will also highlight the technology shaping the future of agriculture — from robotics to drone applications. “We’re going to have some really geeky stuff out there,” Goudreau laughed. “How robots are used in ag, how drones are used — it’s fascinating.”

Papagni agreed, noting that young people skilled in electronics and automation will find growing opportunities in the ag industry.

Goudreau added perspective on the Central Valley’s global importance: “We live in the ag capital of the United States — one of only five unique growing regions on the planet. Our valley is fertile, we get 277 to 300 days of sunshine, and that sun is our friend. We have the opportunity to be a food security source for our nation — true food sovereignty.”

A Festival for the Entire San Joaquin Valley

Goudreau sees the Whole Vine Festival not just as a Fresno event, but as a regional celebration for the entire San Joaquin Valley. “We’re all neighbors in this region,” she said. “We need to take care of our own cities but also treat each other like family. Instead of being siloed and only being concerned about me and mine, we should see each other as connected. This ag industry is ours — it’s the whole valley.”

That sense of unity defines the spirit of the event. “We should have San Joaquin Valley pride,” she continued. “We feed the nation. Ag has marked us — diligence, perseverance, hard work, doing the right thing even when you don’t feel like it. All of that creates a people group that’s pretty impressive.”

Grapes, Raisins, Ice Cream, and More

Visitors can expect to sample the finest table grapes, taste Fresno State’s locally produced raisins, and even enjoy a custom ice cream flavor crafted by Roser Brothers — made exclusively for the Whole Vine Festival. “You’ll experience grapes and everything made with grapes,” said Goudreau. “It’s really amazing — even organic dyes come from grapes!”

She added that the festival continues to grow each year, with new surprises always being added. “When you do stuff at Fresno State, you get an opportunity to learn stuff,” she said. “These people are amazing.”

Giving Back: Supporting Ag Education

While admission is free, proceeds from the festival help fund vital programs. “It costs close to $100,000 to put something like this on,” Goudreau explained. “But we also support ag education for kids, K through 12, and we support the Fresno State Viticulture and Enology Department.”

Every wine tasting glass sold will directly benefit Fresno State’s viticulture program, helping to educate the next generation of grape growers and winemakers.

Event Details and Contact Information

The Whole Vine Festival will be held on Saturday, November 1st, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Fresno State, near the Science II building and marching band practice field, close to the corner of Barstow and Woodrow, just east of Cedar Avenue.

Admission and parking are free, with activities for all ages including:

Kid Zone and ag-centered games

Local artisan and vendor booths

Foodie Fun competition

Cultural arts and music

Wine and beer garden

Technology and ag exhibits

Wineries interested in participating can contact Vickie Goudreau directly through the festival website at thewholevine.com or by email at vickiegoudreau@gmail.com.

Honoring the Ag Community

The festival’s opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m., where the event will honor the Malcolm family of Malcolm Media, long-time supporters of Central Valley agriculture.

“I’m excited to see who shows up,” Goudreau said. “I’ve talked to so many people by phone and email, and I can’t wait to meet them in person.”

A Celebration of Pride, Community, and the Vine

From live music and delicious food to innovative ag technology and local wines, the Whole Vine Festival captures the heart of the Central Valley. As Goudreau put it, “We feed the nation — and we should be proud of that.”

Join the celebration of the valley’s bounty on Saturday, November 1st, at Fresno State — where grapes, community, and California sunshine come together for one unforgettable day.