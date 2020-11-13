We started our Christmas season early this year. As soon as Halloween was over, the Hallmark channel was on and Christmas glitter hung on the front gate. I can’t think of a time it was needed more.

It’s been the year to top all years. But time is marching on. We had our first winter storm last week, and it not only brought rain, it cleared out the wildfire smoke.

And, we finally had our presidential election; no, the counting isn’t finished yet, but the votes are cast and the political ads are over. Maybe, just maybe, we will truly see the last of the most cursed year of this or the last century. Surely 2020 will end soon, and we hope it will take the curse of Covid away with it.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s called 2021. In the back of our mind is the worry that it’s the headlight of an oncoming train, but the hope is there, too, that the bad times are behind us and 2021 will be a good year.

2020 has been a year to let go. When my doctor tells me to come get my vaccine shot, I won’t waste a second getting in line. To me, its just the thing we need to bring 2020 to an end. That, a bottle of fine California wine. And maybe a roll of toilet paper.

I’m Len Wilcox and that’s the Western View from AgNet West and Citrus Industry Magazine.

The Western View: Hang in There, 2020 is Almost Over

About the Author

Len Wilcox

Len Wilcox is a retired scientist who also ran a newspaper and has written for agricultural publications since the 1980s. He was a regular contributor to California Farmer Magazine. His commentary “The Western View” is a regular feature on Farm City Newsday and AgNet West.