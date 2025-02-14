The Growing Edge from Valent: Central Coast Growers Prepare for Spring Challenges

Lettuce Field in Salinas Valley

DepositPhotos image

As Central Coast farmers transition from winter into early spring, managing disease, weeds, and pests remains a top priority. Todd Berkdahl, Field Market Development Specialist with Valent USA, discussed key considerations for growers in the region during a recent interview.

For vegetable farmers, wet weather poses a significant threat. Crops such as lettuce and spinach are highly susceptible to downy mildew, a fungal disease that thrives in moist conditions. “Having a preventative program in place is really advantageous,” Berkdahl emphasized, noting that waiting until after the rain can leave growers vulnerable to disease outbreaks.

Grape growers across Monterey and Santa Barbara counties are focusing on winter maintenance. This includes herbicide applications, trellis repairs, and pruning. Berkdahl highlighted the benefits of using pre-emergent herbicides, such as Chateau EZ, which provides broad-spectrum weed control while remaining safe for grapevines.

Citrus farmers in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are currently harvesting lemons, but they also need to stay vigilant against pests like red scale. Berkdahl recommended the use of insect growth regulators (IGRs) to prevent infestations from escalating as temperatures rise. “Coverage is essential,” he advised, stressing the importance of thorough applications to achieve effective pest control.

One of the biggest takeaways from Berkdahl’s discussion was the importance of combining products strategically. “There’s no silver bullet,” he said, explaining that different herbicides and pesticides target specific threats. Farmers who repeatedly use the same products risk seeing shifts in weed and pest populations, making it crucial to rotate and mix treatments based on field conditions.

For Central Coast growers, preparation is key. Whether combating disease in vegetables, weeds in vineyards, or pests in citrus orchards, planning ahead can make all the difference in protecting yields.

For more information, growers can visit Valent’s website at valent.com.

Listen to the full interview with Burkdoll below.