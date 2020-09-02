The California Kitchen: Sweet Potato Au Gratin

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Sweet Potato Au Gratin with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 Sweet Potatoes (Mandolin)
- 1/4 C Heavy Cream
- 2 t Granulated Garlic
- 2 T Dry Chive
- S+p TT
- 1/4 C English White Cheddar
Listen to Albert prepare Sweet Potato Au Gratin below.
