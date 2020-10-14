The California Kitchen: Smoked and Grilled Spare Ribs

Smoked and Grilled Spare Ribs

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Smoked and Grilled Spare Ribs with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 Rack Pork Spare Ribs

3 tbs Salt

3 tbs Pepper

1 tbs Cajun Seasoning

Listen to Albert prepare Smoked and Grilled Spare Ribs below.

