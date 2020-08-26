In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Roasted Corn Risotto with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 C Arborio Rice

5 T Vegetable Oil

1 QT Chicken Stock

1 C Heavy Cream

1/2 C Parmesan Cheese

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Roasted Corn Risotto below.

The California Kitchen: Roasted Corn Risotto

