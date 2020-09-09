The California Kitchen: King Crab Salad

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare King Crab Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 lb King Crab Meat
- 1/2 Cup Mayo
- 3 Tbs Dry Chive
- 1Tbs Dry Garlic
- 1 Lemon
- Salt, Pepper TT
Listen to Albert prepare King Crab Salad below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777