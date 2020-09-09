King Crab Salad

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare King Crab Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 lb King Crab Meat
  • 1/2 Cup Mayo
  • 3 Tbs Dry Chive
  • 1Tbs Dry Garlic
  • 1 Lemon
  • Salt, Pepper TT

Listen to Albert prepare King Crab Salad below.

The California Kitchen: King Crab Salad
The Untamed Chef

