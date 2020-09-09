In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare King Crab Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 lb King Crab Meat

1/2 Cup Mayo

3 Tbs Dry Chive

1Tbs Dry Garlic

1 Lemon

Salt, Pepper TT

Listen to Albert prepare King Crab Salad below.

The California Kitchen: King Crab Salad

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777