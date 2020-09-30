In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Creamed Cabbage 2020 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 Head Cabbage

1T Olive Oil

1/2 T Each S+P

1 C Heavy Cream

Listen to Albert prepare Creamed Cabbage 2020 below.

The California Kitchen: Creamed Cabbage 2020

