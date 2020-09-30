The California Kitchen: Creamed Cabbage 2020

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Creamed Cabbage 2020 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 Head Cabbage
- 1T Olive Oil
- 1/2 T Each S+P
- 1 C Heavy Cream
Listen to Albert prepare Creamed Cabbage 2020 below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777