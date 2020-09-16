The California Kitchen: Chili Infused Tofu

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Chili Infused Tofu with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

Marinade 1 LB Firm Tofu 2 Jalapenos 2 Serrano Chilis 1 Lemon

Rub 2 T Cajun Spice 2 T Lemon Pepper 1 T SLt 3 t Cayenne Pepper 3 T Vegetable Oil

Optional

Teriyaki Sauce

Listen to Albert prepare Chili Infused Tofu below.

