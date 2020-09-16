Chili Infused Tofu

The California Kitchen: Chili Infused Tofu

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Chili Infused Tofu

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Chili Infused Tofu with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • Marinade
    • 1 LB Firm Tofu
    • 2 Jalapenos
    • 2 Serrano Chilis
    • 1 Lemon
  • Rub
    • 2 T Cajun Spice
    • 2 T Lemon Pepper
    • 1 T SLt
    • 3 t Cayenne Pepper
    • 3 T Vegetable Oil
  • Optional
  • Teriyaki Sauce

Listen to Albert prepare Chili Infused Tofu below.

The California Kitchen: Chili Infused Tofu
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777