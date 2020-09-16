The California Kitchen: Chili Infused Tofu

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Chili Infused Tofu with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- Marinade
- 1 LB Firm Tofu
- 2 Jalapenos
- 2 Serrano Chilis
- 1 Lemon
- Rub
- 2 T Cajun Spice
- 2 T Lemon Pepper
- 1 T SLt
- 3 t Cayenne Pepper
- 3 T Vegetable Oil
- Optional
- Teriyaki Sauce
Listen to Albert prepare Chili Infused Tofu below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
