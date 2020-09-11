Berry Cobbler

The California Kitchen: Berry Cobbler

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Berry Cobbler

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Berry Cobbler with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • Berries
    • 1 Qt Fresh Berries
    • 4 T Sugar
  • Cobbler Crust
    • 1 C Flour
    • 1/2 C Sugar
    • 2.5 oz
    • 1 Pinch Salt
  • Chantilly Cream
    • 1 C

Listen to Albert prepare Berry Cobbler below.

The California Kitchen: Berry Cobbler
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777