In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Berry Cobbler with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

Berries 1 Qt Fresh Berries 4 T Sugar

Cobbler Crust 1 C Flour 1/2 C Sugar 2.5 oz 1 Pinch Salt

Chantilly Cream 1 C



Listen to Albert prepare Berry Cobbler below.

The California Kitchen: Berry Cobbler

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777