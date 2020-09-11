The California Kitchen: Berry Cobbler

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Berry Cobbler with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- Berries
- 1 Qt Fresh Berries
- 4 T Sugar
- Cobbler Crust
- 1 C Flour
- 1/2 C Sugar
- 2.5 oz
- 1 Pinch Salt
- Chantilly Cream
- 1 C
Listen to Albert prepare Berry Cobbler below.
