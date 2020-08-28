Agua Chile's

The California Kitchen: Agua Chile’s

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Agua Chile’s with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 English Cucumber
  • 1/4 C Red Onion
  • 1 Chayote Squash
  • 4oz Water
  • 1 Lime
  • TT S+P
  • 1t Italian Seasoning
  • 1 t Chili Flake
  • 1 lemon

Listen to Albert prepare Agua Chile’s below.

The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777