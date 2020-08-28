In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Agua Chile’s with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 English Cucumber

1/4 C Red Onion

1 Chayote Squash

4oz Water

1 Lime

TT S+P

1t Italian Seasoning

1 t Chili Flake

1 lemon

Listen to Albert prepare Agua Chile’s below.

The California Kitchen: Agua Chile’s

