Industry Leaders Urge U.S., Mexico, and Canada to Act

A coalition of North American produce organizations is calling on the leaders of the United States, Mexico, and Canada to resolve escalating tariff disputes that are jeopardizing the affordability and stability of fresh produce across the continent.

Tariffs Threaten North American Produce Trade

The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), alongside more than a dozen allied groups, issued a joint letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The letter stresses the interdependence of the North American produce supply chain and warns of the widespread harm tariffs inflict on growers, exporters, retailers, and consumers.

Billions in Cross-Border Produce Trade at Risk

The trade relationships among the three countries are both economically vital and deeply interwoven. In 2024 alone:

Canada imported $5.5 billion in fresh produce from the United States.

in fresh produce from the United States. Canada imported $3 billion from Mexico.

from Mexico. The U.S. imported over 24 billion pounds of fresh produce from Mexico, valued at $19.6 billion .

of fresh produce from Mexico, valued at . The U.S. also exported more than $1.7 billion in produce to Mexico.

These figures demonstrate the mutually beneficial nature of cross-border produce trade—and the potential consequences of ongoing disputes.

Tariffs on Perishables Cause Immediate Harm

While the produce associations acknowledge each country’s right to address unfair trade practices, they caution that tariffs on perishable goods have swift and disproportionate impacts on the supply chain. The perishability of fruits and vegetables means that even short-term disruptions can lead to increased waste, higher prices, and reduced accessibility for consumers.

The groups are urging all three governments to focus on long-term, collaborative trade solutions that ensure market stability and foster continued cooperation.

A Call for Predictability in Produce Trade

For growers, distributors, and consumers alike, the stakes are high. The North American produce sector depends on predictable, tariff-free trade to keep fresh fruits and vegetables flowing across borders.

By resolving trade disputes and reinforcing cooperative agreements, leaders can help safeguard food affordability, support agricultural jobs, and strengthen public health throughout North America.