Syngenta Enhances Biologicals Portfolio with Acquisition of Valagro

Syngenta Group recently announced the acquisition of Valagro, further building on the company’s biologicals portfolio. Valagro has been an industry leader in the biologics sector, with 40 years of experience in the field. The acquisition reinforces Syngenta’s mission to provide the agricultural industry with more complementary products and technology choices.

“We’re really excited about the prospects of this new acquisition,” said Corey Huck, Global Head of Biologicals for Syngenta. “It aligns with our commitment to sustainability and to regenerative farming. It’s really a key pillar of our strategy of providing growers these tools.”

Syngenta’s building of its biologicals portfolio will align with the other components of the company’s crop protection business. The area of biologicals continues to grow as research and development move forward. Huck believes that the sector has tremendous growth potential with more traditional materials playing a complementary role in a more holistic approach to plant health. “The combination of these can really move us toward more of a plant health plant wellness approach rather than always dealing with the biotic stresses that a plant deals with throughout the growing season,” Huck noted.

Valagro has a well-established reputation in the field of biologicals, with a robust portfolio of biostimulants and specialty nutrients. Syngenta’s existing collection of biological solutions will be bolstered by the acquisition. The acquisition will also lead to enhanced advancement of products moving forward. Valagro will continue to operate as an independent brand in the market but it will be within the Syngenta Crop Protection business. The acquisition expands Syngenta’s overall strategy to provide a broad array of diverse product options for producers.

“The combination of traditional chemistry alongside biologicals can really deliver on zero pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables,” Huck explained. “So, it’s a combination of these technologies, and putting the right tools in the hands of the growers is where I think we can really deliver on what the consumer is asking for.”

Listen to the interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West