Study Shows Positive Economic Impact of Soil Health

A new study links soil health and farm profitability.

Person holding abundance soil with young plant in hand for agriculture

By Mintr/Shutterstock

The Soil Health Institute (SHI) and the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) announced the results of a nationwide study showing how improving soil health can improve a farmer’s profitability. The study shows farmers can build resilience across a diversity of soil types, geographies, and cropping systems.

Among the key findings across 29 farms, Soil Health Management Systems increased net farm income by an average of $65 per acre. On average, when implementing soil health systems, it costs producers $14 an acre less to grow corn, $7 an acre less to grow soybeans, and $16 an acre less to grow all other crops. Yield increases were reported for 42 percent of farms growing corn, 32 percent of farms growing soybeans, and 35 percent of farms growing other crops. Farmers reported additional benefits like decreased erosion and soil compaction, earlier access to fields in wet years, and increased resilience to extreme weather events.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.