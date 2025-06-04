Stuart Woolf on California Water Crisis: “A Losing Proposition” for Agriculture

Veteran Grower Reflects on Decades of Water Struggles

Stuart Woolf, President of Woolfe Farming and Processing, recently sat down with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni to discuss how water challenges have reshaped California’s agricultural landscape—particularly on the west side of Fresno. With a career rooted in California farming, Wolf’s reflections offer a sobering look at what he describes as a prolonged battle for water security.

Stuart Wolf on California Water Crisis: “A Losing Proposition” for Agriculture

A Career Defined by a Constant Fight for Water

“I can’t remember a day where we weren’t concerned about water,” Woolf remarked, encapsulating a sentiment familiar to many growers in the region. He emphasized the significant time, energy, and effort spent advocating for reliable and affordable water access for farmland.

Despite years of engagement with state legislators and policymakers, Woolf says those efforts have largely fallen short. “We couldn’t convince state legislators to continue to invest in water infrastructure or to make sure that there was enough water for the environment and for farming.”

Environmental Policy: Unintended Consequences

Woolf criticized the state’s water management strategies, particularly the diversion of water for environmental purposes. He noted that while these efforts aimed to support ecological health, they have not yielded the intended environmental benefits. Instead, the burden has shifted heavily onto farmers, leading to higher production costs and greater uncertainty.

“We have ended up really placing hardship and increasing costs on the farming community that produces the food we eat,” Woolf stated. “It’s just been kind of a failed effort to protect the environment and to provide secure water.”

A Harsh Verdict on Water Policy

Summing up the situation bluntly, Woolf called the water fight “a losing proposition.” His words underscore a broader frustration among California growers who feel overlooked in the state’s water policy decisions.

Stuart Woolf’s commentary provides a powerful reminder of the complex, unresolved issues surrounding water in California agriculture—and the urgent need for solutions that support both environmental goals and the state’s vital farming industry.

Interview by Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter”, for AgNet West.