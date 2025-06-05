In a candid conversation with AgNet West, Stuart Woolf, President of Woolf Farming and Processing, offered a sobering perspective on the challenges facing California agriculture. When asked if farming is truly a top priority for the state government, Woolf didn’t hesitate.

Stuart Woolf on California Ag Policy: “We’re Driving Farmers Out”

“Agriculture is in the list of priorities—falls a little bit lower than it should.”

A State Undermining Its Own Strengths

California has long been known as one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world, thanks to its ideal climate and fertile land. But according to Woolf, the state is actively diminishing its natural advantages.

“If we’re really interested in keeping food prices low, we should be investing in California agriculture—not taking away its strengths,” Woolf said. “But it seems like we’re doing a pretty good job of screwing that up.”

The Cost of Doing Business is Driving Ag Elsewhere

As Chairman of Western Growers Association, Woolf represents the people and companies behind much of America’s leafy greens and specialty crops. And many of them are leaving.

“So many growers are moving south of the border or out of state,” Woolf noted. “They just don’t have access to resources here, and the cost of doing business is too great.”

This isn’t just about numbers. It’s about the displacement of multi-generational family farms—businesses rooted in California for decades—now being forced to invest elsewhere for survival.

An Aggravating Reality for Growers

Woolf’s message was clear: California’s ag producers aren’t asking for special treatment. They’re asking for a fair, supportive environment to do what they do best—feed the country.

“We should be encouraging them here,” Woolf concluded. “And anyway, it’s aggravating.”

That was Stuart Woolf, President of Woolf Farming and Processing.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” reporting for AgNet West.

